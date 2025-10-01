Chelsea return to winning ways in the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2025-26 as they defeat Benfica by a narrow 1-0 margin. Benfica has recently come under the watchful eyes of veteran Jose Mourinho and despite their tight performance at the back, the match clearly showed that Benfica still has work to be done. This is their second consecutive defeat in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. Chelsea meanwhile entered the match on the back of one win in their last five matches. They showed pro-active measures in the match against Benfica and created some penetrative chances. In the end the combination of Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho made Benfica midfielder Richard Ríos to score an own goal. It remained the difference maker in the end. Chelsea striker Joao Pedro saw a red card in the dying minutes of the game, which will only make Enzo Maresca's job tougher. Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe's Hat-Trick Powers Los Blancos to Dominant Victory.

Chelsea 1-0 Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025-26

