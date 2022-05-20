James Maddison helped Leicester City frustrate Chelsea as they played out a 1-1 draw against Thomas Tuchel's side at Stamford Bridge on Friday, May 20. The Englishman had given Leicester an early lead after which things were levelled when Marcos Alonso found the net for the hosts before half-time. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

See Details:

FULL-TIME Chelsea 1-1 Leicester First-half goals from James Maddison and Marcos Alonso mean the spoils are shared at Stamford Bridge#CHELEI pic.twitter.com/RbNsh3lgpo — Premier League (@premierleague) May 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)