Two top sides of the Women’s Super League (WSL) 2023-24 season faced off on Sunday and ended up on level points at the end. Arsenal defeated Chelsea 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium, where the visitors were trailing the game for most of the period. Lauren James, frustrated with the performance stamped on Walti's foot. The incident took place when James conceded a free kick, fouling Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy. Interestingly, the Three-Lioness star play had a similar outrageous incident at the 2023 Women's World Cup, when she stamped on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie. The 22-year-old player received a red card for her offensive action at the World Cup but escaped with a yellow card warning in this league game. Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City Stage Comeback Victory Against Luton Town, Chelsea Stumble as Everton Secure 2-0 Win.

Lauren James is a talented footballer but she's never making it to the top with her unprofessional and nasty attitude. This is one too many pic.twitter.com/tMES1MyiWU — Benedict (@tallest_Brother) December 10, 2023

