Looking to overcome a shock defeat in the first leg, Chelsea Women will host Manchester City Women in the second leg of the ongoing UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 Quarterfinals on March 28. The Chelsea vs Manchester City UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 Quarterfinal match will be played at Stamford Bridge, and start at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing options for the Chelsea vs Manchester City UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 second-leg Quarterfinal match in India. However, fans will be able to avail viewing options of the Chelsea Women vs Manchester City Women UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 Quarterfinal match live streaming in India on the DAZN app and its YouTube channel.UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024–25: Manchester City Ends Chelsea’s Season-Long Unbeaten Run With Win; Defending Champions Barcelona Beat Wolfsburg.

Chelsea vs Manchester City UEFA Women's Champions League 2024-25

It all comes down to this. ✨🏟️#UWCL pic.twitter.com/RyW2irHiXO — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)