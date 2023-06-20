Two times UEFA Champions League Winners, Chelsea, have confirmed the signing of French footballer, Christopher Nkunku from German club, RB Leipzig. NKunku is said to have agreed signing a six-year deal at the London based club. Chelsea announced the signing using a social media post, wherein the club said, “Nkunku is a blue”. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Barcelona Striker Rules Out Move to Saudi Clubs, Says 'I Have Other Priorities'.

Blues Confirm Signing Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku is a Blue! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/NASfDOG0Xg — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 20, 2023

