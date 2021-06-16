Just after we saw Cristiano Ronaldo snubbing Coca-Cola from the podium during the press conference, the beverage company suffered from a huge loss of 4 billion dollars. Post this, Coca-Cola funny memes have gone viral on the Internet.

#CocaCola Lose $4 Billion after Cristiano Ronaldo moves bottle and Endorses Water Elon Musk: pic.twitter.com/SE4BcnHyHk — Rohit Chauhan (@imrchauhan5) June 16, 2021

Hold my Water!

#CocaCola #christianoronaldo Coke Coca Cola Elon : My one tweet can change crypto market Ronaldo : Hold my water pic.twitter.com/9bxzeIwaDU — How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) June 16, 2021

Reel vs Real!

Last one:

#CocaCola Top world player in hide and seek🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/d23GZpYpBk — Ruthless Truth (@ruthlesstruth01) June 16, 2021

BICHARA

The Head of marketing of Coca-Cola when #Ronaldo moved the bottles placed in front of him during the press conference #CocaCola pic.twitter.com/kWouNUwnHg — Gracie (@Crabcountess) June 16, 2021

Y RONALDO Y

#CocaCola Stock after Ronaldo removed bottle of coke from table: pic.twitter.com/FL043QLXHv — Rohit Chauhan (@imrchauhan5) June 16, 2021

CR7 Woke Up, And Chose WATER

Coca-Cola NOOOO

Memes Keep Getting Better

LOL

