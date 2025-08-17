The African Nations Championship 2025 is currently ongoing in Kenya. Eyeing a place in the quarterfinal, Congo DR will take on Morocco in their next encounter. The Congo DR vs Morocco African Nations Championship 2025 match will be played at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya and has a scheduled start time of 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on August 17. Unfortunately, there is no live telecast viewing option of the Congo DR vs Morocco match in India. Although fans can get the live streaming viewing option on the SuperSport and beIN Sports app and website. Indonesia U-17 National Football Team Striker Mierza Firjatullah Falls Into A Three-Metre Deep Ditch While Celebrating A Goal During Independence Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

Congo DR vs Morocco, African Nations Championship 2025 Live Streaming Online

