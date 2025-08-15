A bizarre incident was spotted during the Indonesia U-17 national football team vs Tajikistan U-17 national football team match at the North Sumatra Stadium. Indonesian striker Mierza Firjatullah scored a goal from a header and then ran to celebrate it with the fans. While jumping over the fence around the ground, he didn't notice that there was a three-metre deep ditch separating the gallery and the ground. Firjatullah fell inside the ditch, although he didn't suffer any critical injury. The 16-year-old recovered quickly and then came up to greet the fans. It was an unprecedented incident and went viral on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives at Hong Kong Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Super Cup 2025 Match, Shares Post.

Indonesia U-17 National Football Team Striker Mierza Firjatullah Falls Into A Ditch

