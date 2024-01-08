Barcelona went on in a close matchup against Barbastro but in the end, Barca stood tall and took the victory by a difference of just one goal. Barca first took a lead by two goals as Fermin Lopez scored in 18 minutes and Raphinha went on to score in the 51st minute of the match. The lead was reduced to one goal as Adria de Mesa Garrido scored a goal from Barbastro in the 60th minute. But a successful penalty in the 88th minute by Robert Lewandowski gave Barca a two-goal lead again. Marc Prat Serrano's penalty in the 90th minute was not enough for Barbastro. Barcelona has now advanced to the Round of 16 in Copa del Rey. Copa Del Rey 2023–24: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid Ease Into Spanish Cup Round of 16.

Barbastro vs Barcelona Highlights

