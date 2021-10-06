Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Portugal for his national side's football friendly against Qatar on October 10 at Algarve Stadium. Ronaldo took to Twitter to post a picture and wrote, "De volta a casa" in Portuguese which mean "back home."

De volta a casa 🇵🇹👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hraQLRppgl — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)