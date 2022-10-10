Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 700th club goal during Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win against Everton at the Goodison Park. Ronaldo, who was benched until 29th minute of the first-half, came on as substitute for Anthony Martial and handed Man Utd a 2-1 lead in the 44th minute to net his 700th club goal. It took Ronaldo's 944 matches to reach the 700-goal mark after having scored for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

700 Goals!

700 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 700th club goal of his career, 20 years and 2 days after his first goal. 5 - Sporting CP 118 - Man Utd (1st spell) 450 - Real Madrid 101 - Juventus 26 - Man Utd (2nd spell) Icon. pic.twitter.com/cGKEjVdOLD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 9, 2022

