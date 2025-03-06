Cristiano Ronaldo was not the part of the travelling squad of Al-Nassr during the AFC Champions League Elite Round of 16 encounter against Esteghlal. Ronaldo was is in a terrific run of form was a big miss in the crucial match while Al-Nassr finished the game goalless. Coach Stefan Pioli revealed that Ronaldo is not 100% fit and it was precautionary step. Before Al-Nassr's clash with Al-Shabab on March 8. Ronaldo shared the glimpses of the intense training he is undergoing to be completely fit along with the caption 'working hard'. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Once Again? Rumors of MLS Side Making Offer to CR7 to Rival Argentine Star: Report.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpses From His Training

