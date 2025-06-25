Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is set to renew his contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, as per reports on Wednesday. The 40-year-old recently tasted the success of lifting his third international title with Portugal after winning the UEFA Nations League title. Earlier, Ronaldo confirmed that he will not be part of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 40-year-old is set to sign a new deal with Al-Nassr, with formal documents being checked. The report added that Ronaldo might be signed for a one or two-year deal. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Part Ways With Head Coach Stefano Pioli After Trophy-less Season.

Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Sign New Contract with Al-Nassr

🚨🇵🇹 BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo set to sign new deal at Al Nassr as formal documents are being checked. Final detail being discussed: one or two year deal, concrete possibility to make it happen until June 2027 if Cristiano wants. Massive move for SPL to keep Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/Aw1dyKPUNO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)