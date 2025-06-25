Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr confirmed on Wednesday that it had parted ways with head coach Stefano Pioli and his staff. The club issued an official statement which they thanked the Italian coach and his staff for their service. "Al Nassr Club Company informs that Mr Pioli and his Staff are no more the acting coaching staff of the first team. We would like to thank Mr Pioli and his staff for their dedicated work during the past season," Al-Nassr wrote on X. For those unversed, the 59-year-old Pioli joined the Riyadh-based club in September 2024 following his exit from AC Milan. His time with Al-Nassr ends with the team finishing third in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Future With Al-Nassr, Star Footballer Set To Sign New Deal With Saudi Pro League Club: Report.

Al-Nassr Part Ways With Head Coach Stefano Pioli

Al Nassr Club Company informs that Mr Pioli and his Staff are no more the acting coaching staff of the first team. We would like to thank Mr Pioli and his staff for their dedicated work during the past season. pic.twitter.com/U4aMzNWbUp — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) June 25, 2025

