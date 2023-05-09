Al-Nassr played out a 1-1 draw against Al-Khaleej in their latest Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match at Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh. Al-Khaleej got a good start to the game as Fabio Martins scored the opening goal within the 4th minute. Al-Nassr soon came back as defender Alvaro Martinez equalised. The first half ended with a 1-1 scoreline. Both teams searched for the winner in the second half but neither managed to do so. The draw has hurt Al-Nassr's title chances. It however comes as a huge relief for relegation-threatened Al-Khaleej. Cristiano Ronaldo Pushes Rival Staff Member Asking for Selfie Following Al-Nassr’s 1–1 Draw Against Al-Khaleej in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr 1-1 Al-Khaleej

❌ Al Nassr miss out on the chance to go top after being held by plucky Al Khaleej #RoshnSaudiLeague | @AlNassrFC_EN | @Khaleejclub pic.twitter.com/wLHiEykAa4 — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)