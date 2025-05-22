Making a return on the field for Al-Nassr after missing two Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Cristiano Ronaldo finally got his name on the scoring sheet, hitting a goal via a penalty against Al-Khaleej on May 21. Ronaldo tried to score a goal in regulation time but finally got to hit the back of the net in stoppage time in the 95th minute. Ronaldo took to his 'X' account and expressed his relief to get a goal in for himself after toiling hard in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match at Al-Awwal Park, which witnessed the Knights of Najd claim a 2-0 victory. Check Ronaldo's post below. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Poses With Vlatko-Markovic Tournament 2025 Trophy in Bed After Scoring Brace to Help Portugal U-15 Win Title (See Pic).

A Relieved Cristiano Ronaldo

One of those nights where the ball just didn’t want to go in… until it did 😅 pic.twitter.com/0jz9EIABvk — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 21, 2025

