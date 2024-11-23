Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo continues to shine on the pitch as he scored a goal for his team, Al-Nassr, during their match against Al-Qadisiyah in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. Ronaldo's goal helped his side to take a 1-0 lead against Al-Qadisiyah. The Portuguese legend scored his goal after Al-Qadisiyah goalkeeper, Belgian Koen Casteels, couldn't collect the ball cleanly, which created the perfect chance for Ronaldo. The legendary footballer positioned himself to pounce on the rebound and hit the ball into the nets, giving Al-Nassr a 1-0 lead. Cristiano Ronaldo Teams Up With MrBeast To 'Break the Internet' in Epic YouTube Collab.

