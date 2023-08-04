Cristiano Ronaldo, for the second time in a row, scored a goal for Al-Nassr, this time sending them to the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 quarterfinals with a 1-1 draw against Zamalek. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner timed his leap to perfection in the 87th minute of the match to draw level for the Saudi Pro League side. With his goal, Al-Nassr finished in second place in Group C and moved to the next round. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Header As Al-Nassr Qualify for Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Quarterfinals With 1-1 Draw Against Zamalek (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal Here

