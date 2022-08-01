Cristiano Ronaldo stated that he was 'happy to be back' after making his return for Manchester United in friendly match against Rayo Vallecano. The Portuguese forward, who had missed out all pre-season games for United up until the Vallecano match, featured in the first half before being substituted. Taking to social media, he shared a picture writing, "Happy to be back."

See Cristiano Ronaldo's Tweet:

Happy to be back 💪🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Fp6dpBTXcb — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 31, 2022

