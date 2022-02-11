Cristiano Ronaldo Junior has been officially unveiled as a player for Manchester United. He has signed up with the Red Devils and has followed his father's footsteps at the Red Devils. Georgina Rodriguez has shared a picture of CR7 junior being unveiled by the Red Devils.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)