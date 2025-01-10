Cristiano Ronaldo Mocks Al-Akhdoud Goalkeeper Paulo Vitor After Scoring Successful Penalty for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match, Video Goes Viral

CR7 completely outshined the goalkeeper as he converted an important spot kick for his side. Scroll down to have a look at the video of CR7 mocking the keeper.

Cristiano Ronaldo Mocks Al-Akhdoud Goalkeeper Paulo Vitor After Scoring Successful Penalty for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match, Video Goes Viral
Cristiano Ronaldo mocks goalkeeper (Photo Credit: X/@SPL_EN)
Socially Dilpreet Singh| Jan 10, 2025 01:31 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo scores the first goal of 2025 in his first game for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo and Sadio Mane led Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win and secured three points over Al-Aukhdoud in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash. While Ronaldo was preparing for the spot kick, Al-Akhdoud goalkeeper Paulo Vitor tried to troll Al-Nassr Talisman but instead got the better of CR7. Ronaldo converted the penalty and doubled the lead for the Saudi Pro League giants. After scoring the penalty CR7 directly pointed towards the goalkeeper and smoked him before celebrating his goal.  Viral

    Cristiano Ronaldo scores the first goal of 2025 in his first game for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo and Sadio Mane led Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win and secured three points over Al-Aukhdoud in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash. While Ronaldo was preparing for the spot kick, Al-Akhdoud goalkeeper Paulo Vitor tried to troll Al-Nassr Talisman but instead got the better of CR7. Ronaldo converted the penalty and doubled the lead for the Saudi Pro League giants. After scoring the penalty CR7 directly pointed towards the goalkeeper and smoked him before celebrating his goal.

    Cristiano Ronaldo Mocks Al-Akhdoud Goalkeeper

    Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Goal Video

