Cristiano Ronaldo Mocks Al-Akhdoud Goalkeeper Paulo Vitor After Scoring Successful Penalty for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match, Video Goes Viral

Cristiano Ronaldo scores the first goal of 2025 in his first game for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo and Sadio Mane led Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win and secured three points over Al-Aukhdoud in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash. While Ronaldo was preparing for the spot kick, Al-Akhdoud goalkeeper Paulo Vitor tried to troll Al-Nassr Talisman but instead got the better of CR7. Ronaldo converted the penalty and doubled the lead for the Saudi Pro League giants. After scoring the penalty CR7 directly pointed towards the goalkeeper and smoked him before celebrating his goal. Al-Nassr 3–1 Al-Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores, Sadio Mane Nets Brace As Stefano Pioli and Co Kick-Start New Year With Dominating Win.

Cristiano Ronaldo Mocks Al-Akhdoud Goalkeeper

Nah he's too cold, laughing at the keeper after he tried to troll. 😭pic.twitter.com/2DiYic7W8D— Ronaldo Nassr (Fan) 🎥 (@Ronaldo_Nassr7) January 9, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Goal Video

