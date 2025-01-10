Cristiano Ronaldo scores the first goal of 2025 in his first game for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo and Sadio Mane led Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win and secured three points over Al-Aukhdoud in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash. While Ronaldo was preparing for the spot kick, Al-Akhdoud goalkeeper Paulo Vitor tried to troll Al-Nassr Talisman but instead got the better of CR7. Ronaldo converted the penalty and doubled the lead for the Saudi Pro League giants. After scoring the penalty CR7 directly pointed towards the goalkeeper and smoked him before celebrating his goal. Viral
Cristiano Ronaldo Mocks Al-Akhdoud Goalkeeper Paulo Vitor After Scoring Successful Penalty for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match, Video Goes Viral
CR7 completely outshined the goalkeeper as he converted an important spot kick for his side. Scroll down to have a look at the video of CR7 mocking the keeper.
Cristiano Ronaldo scores the first goal of 2025 in his first game for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo and Sadio Mane led Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win and secured three points over Al-Aukhdoud in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash. While Ronaldo was preparing for the spot kick, Al-Akhdoud goalkeeper Paulo Vitor tried to troll Al-Nassr Talisman but instead got the better of CR7. Ronaldo converted the penalty and doubled the lead for the Saudi Pro League giants. After scoring the penalty CR7 directly pointed towards the goalkeeper and smoked him before celebrating his goal. Al-Nassr 3–1 Al-Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores, Sadio Mane Nets Brace As Stefano Pioli and Co Kick-Start New Year With Dominating Win.
Cristiano Ronaldo Mocks Al-Akhdoud Goalkeeper
Nah he's too cold, laughing at the keeper after he tried to troll. 😭pic.twitter.com/2DiYic7W8D— Ronaldo Nassr (Fan) 🎥 (@Ronaldo_Nassr7) January 9, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Goal Video
Number 1️⃣ in 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ for CR7️⃣ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#RoshnSaudiLeague pic.twitter.com/IKA1v0ZY4B— Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) January 9, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
