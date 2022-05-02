Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Manchester United's Player of the Month for April 2022. The star forward has now won this award for the second consecutive month, after hattricks against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City. He also scored his 100th Premier League goal that came against Arsenal and found the net against Chelsea as well.

Going back to back 🇵🇹 Your votes mean that @Cristiano is our Player of the Month for April 👏#MUFC pic.twitter.com/VkNQtqQyEu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 2, 2022

