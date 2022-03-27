Cristiano Ronaldo was picked as Manchester United's player of the month for March 2022. The Portuguese thus bagged this third player of the month award for Manchester United after winning it in September and October.

🗳️ The votes are in — @Cristiano is our Player of the Month for March! 🙌#MUFC pic.twitter.com/0nPxbg5Ki7 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 26, 2022

