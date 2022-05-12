Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Premier League's Player of the Month for April 2022. The Portuguese forward had a memorable month in the competition, where he scored five goals in four games. It also included a hattrick, that came against Norwich City. He also scored his 100th goal in Premier League last month.

