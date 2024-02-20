Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal in the first leg match against Al Feiha in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 round of 16 game. With that goal, Ronaldo’s side has a goal advantage in the tie. They will travel to Al Awwal Stadium, the home ground of Al-Feiha for the second leg. Ronaldo has scored two goals so far in the 2024 calendar year, while the Portuguese star has four goals in six matches so far in AFC Champions League 2023-24 season. Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Wearing a Saudi Thobe While Walking Around in Riyadh, Video Goes Viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Post on Preparation for Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha AFC Champions League Match

Getting ready for the Champions League match! 👊 pic.twitter.com/SVZ8mSzFg2 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 20, 2024

