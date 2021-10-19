Cristiano Ronaldo was all pumped and upbeat about Manchester United aiming to return to form ahead of the club's UEFA Champions League 2021-22 clash against Atalanta on Thursday, October 21. Manchester United have had a poor run of form recently, failing to win in their last two games.

See his post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)