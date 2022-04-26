Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly splashed millions to buy an expensive watch from Jacob and Co. However, this watch is not an ordinary one with it resembling the Manchester United star's Bugatti Chiron Car. Take a look at some pics below.

See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACOB & CO. (@jacobandco)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACOB & CO. (@jacobandco)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)