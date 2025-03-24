Cristiano Ronaldo shared his thoughts on social media after helping Portugal book a spot in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 semi-finals with a win over Denmark on Monday. The star forward missed a penalty early in the match but later redeemed himself when he scored the second goal for the Portugal national football team which had levelled the tie on aggregate. Taking to social media, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote, "QUE NOITE, PORTUGAL", which translates to 'What a night' in English. Portugal will go up against Germany in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 semi-finals. Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Guinness World Record Plaque for Most Wins in Men's International Football Before Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Quarter-Final (See Pic and Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Portugal Makes UEFA Nations League Semis

