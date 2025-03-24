Cristiano Ronaldo added another accolade to his career after he was presented with the Guinness World Record for the most wins by a male player in international football. The Portugal national football team star was presented with the plaque before his side's UEFA Nations League 2024-25 showdown against Denmark in Lisbon. Cristiano Ronaldo achieved the record of 132 victories from August 20, 2003 to November 15, 2024 and the star forward has shown no signs of stopping even at 40 years of age. He scored for Portugal in their victory over Denmark which ensured his side made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Portugal 5–2 Denmark (Aggregate: 5–3), UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores, Francisco Trincao Nets Brace As Roberto Martinez's Side Advances to Semi-Finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Yet Another Accolade

🚨🏅 Cristiano Ronaldo has just received the Guinness World Record award for the most international wins in history with 132. pic.twitter.com/xfd0Loy46l — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Guinness World Record Plaque

Um recorde mundial batido pelo capitão 🐐🇵🇹 Rúben Neves 50x & Vitinha 25x 🤩 #FazHistória | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/gfA7L1b7Q5 — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) March 23, 2025

