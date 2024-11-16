Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals in the Portugal national football team’s impressive win over the Poland national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 group stage fixture. With the 5-1 win Portugal side has now won four out of five matches in the competition and remained undefeated drawing one. Excited by the result, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a post mentioning “Undefeated on the way to the rooms!” Check out the post below. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Watch Cr7 Netting Amazing ‘Bicycle Kick Goal’ During Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Reaction to Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Result

Invictos a caminho dos quartos! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/qBz58DCXew — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 15, 2024

