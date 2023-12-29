Cristiano Ronaldo ended the year 2023 on a high note as he ended as the highest scorer of 2023 with 53 goals in the year. His performance indicates him being back to form after a not so good 2022. Amidst this, IFFHS released it's annual rankings for the ten best footballers in the world earlier this week, with Manchester City's Erling Haaland being voted the best player of the year. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo laughed at his omission from the ranking, posting several 'laughing face' emojis on Instagram under the post of the announcement by IFFHS. Erling Haaland Wins IFFHS Player of the Year 2023 Award; Beats Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts With Laughing Emojis

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to not being in the IFFHS Top 10 Players of 2023 pic.twitter.com/gVXkQax59H — Total Football (@TotalFootbol) December 29, 2023

