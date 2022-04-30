Cristiano Ronaldo shared an adorable picture with his newborn girl. 'Forever Love' the Portuguese footballer captioned the post. The Manchester United star recently became a father again as his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl.

