Cristiano Ronaldo finished the year 2023 on a high, finishing as the top scorer of the year and now he spends a little time with his family before returning to the grind again. Ronaldo shared an adorable picture of him cuddling with his youngest daughter Bella Esmeralda, sharing a heartfelt moment with his little daughter. He also shared a picture with his Ferrari, displaying his affection for his cars and how they are close to him. The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 Winners List: From Lionel Messi to Pep Guardiola Check Names of All Winners.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Adorable Picture With Baby Daughter Bella Esmeralda

