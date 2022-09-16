Portugal have unveiled the jersey they will be wearing in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The kit features the traditional colours of the Selecao of red and green. Cristiano Ronaldo sported the new jersey, designed by Nike as the 2016 European champions will don it at the showpiece event.

Portugal's Home Kit

Cristiano Ronaldo presentando el jersey principal de Portugal para el Mundial de Qatar 2022. HERMOSO. pic.twitter.com/H0UpmMPqIN — Invictos (@InvictosSomos) September 15, 2022

Official Unveiling Video

📍 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗴𝗮𝗹: a Ambição não conhece limite por aqui. #VesteABandeira, a nova coleção da nossa seleção 🇵🇹 está à tua espera 👕 🛒: https://t.co/JkIEKLw6A9 📍 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗴𝗮𝗹: Ambition knows no limit around here. #WearTheFlag, our new collection 🇵🇹 is waiting for you 👕 pic.twitter.com/cfLduz1Fyj — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) September 15, 2022

