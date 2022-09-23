Croatia moved closer to securing a place in the semifinals of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League campaign with their 2-1 win over Denmark. They will need to match or better the Danish side's result on the final day as they face Austria.

Watch Croatia vs Denmark Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)