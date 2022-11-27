Canada were eliminated from the group stage of FIFA World Cup 2022 with a 4-1 defeat to Croatia on Sunday, November 27. Alphonso Davies netted the fastest goal of the tournament so far to put Canada ahead in the second minute of the game but Croatia bounced back in the first half with two goals, one from Andrej Kramaric and the other coming from Marko Livraja. Kramaric completed his brace in the second half and Lovro Majer netted in injury-time to seal the comeback win. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Qatar First Team to be Eliminated from FIFA World Cup 2022 Following Netherlands vs Ecuador Draw

Croatia vs Canada Result:

