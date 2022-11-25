Netherlands and Ecuador settled for 1-1 draw in the Group A match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The draw meant hosts Qatar were the first team to be eliminated from the ongoing football World Cup. Qatar earlier in the day lost to Senegal 1-3.

Netherlands vs Ecuador Draw Eliminates Qatar

UPDATE: Netherlands 1 🇳🇱 -1 Ecuador 🇪🇨 Host nation Qatar were eliminated from the World Cup on Friday with one Group A game still to play after Ecuador held the Netherlands to a 1-1 draw.#NTVNews #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bvval0zL5a — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) November 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)