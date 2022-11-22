Denmark fails to get a good start to the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they drop points against Tunisia with the Group D clash ending in a 0-0 draw. Tunisia had a surprisingly good start to the game as they created chances early and pinned Denmark in their own half. Denmark gradually came back in the game and in the second half, for a longer period of time, dominated possession. They could score during this phase, but Andreas Cornelius missed a clear goalscoring chance. Ultimately, Tunisia held on, and both the teams had to share points as they couldn't get a goal. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup Match Result

It ends all square at the Education City Stadium 🤝@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022

