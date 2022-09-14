Bipin Singh came up with the goods for Mumbai City FC as his late strike helped the former ISL champions seal a spot in the Durand Cup 2022 final with a hard-fought victory over Mohammedan SC on Wednesday, September 14. Singh scored in the extra-time as his goal was enough to differentiate the two sides. Des Buckingham's side would now face the winner of Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC 2nd semifinal in Durand Cup 2022.

Bipin Singh Sends Mumbai City FC to Durand Cup 2022 Final:

Full Time! What an incredible game of football! A cracking semi final comes to an end as @MumbaiCityFC books their spot in the FINAL. @MohammedanSC goes down fighting after a great show!#MDSMCFC ⚔️#DurandCup 🏆#IndianOilDurandCup 🏆#DurandCup2022 🏆#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/666RSZFIIu — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) September 14, 2022

