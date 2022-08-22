ISL champions Hyderabad FC began their Durand Cup 2022 campaign with a 2-0 win over TRAU FC on Monday, August 22. Goals from Holicharan Narzary and Borja Herrera were enough for Hyderabad to clinch a win in Group C and begin their sojourn in the Durand Cup on a high.

Hyderabad FC vs TRAU FC Result:

😍 FULL-TIME here in Imphal and we kick off our Durand Cup campaign with a strong win... 💪 Narzary and @borjaherrera6 with a couple of screamers to get us off the mark in Group C ✨️#TRAUHFC #IndianOilDurandCup #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/xYmMNwNWRy — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) August 22, 2022

