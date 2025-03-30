The world is celebrating the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025. Everyone is celebrating the festival with family and friends. Amid this, football legend wishes fans "Eid Mubarak", and Al-Nassr was dressed in the traditional Saudi attire. Ronaldo shared a post on social media, and his caption read, "Wishing everyone celebrating a blessed Eid Mubarak! May this special time bring joy, peace, and happiness to you and your loved ones 🌙✨." 'Lot Of Advice', Kylian Mbappe Praises Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo After Equalling Club Record of Most Goals on Debut Season For Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Wishes of 'Eid Mubarak'

Wishing everyone celebrating a blessed Eid Mubarak! May this special time bring joy, peace, and happiness to you and your loved ones. 🌙✨ pic.twitter.com/PcD8zE7hLM — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 30, 2025

