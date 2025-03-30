Kylian Mbappe scored a brace against CD Leganes, including the winning goal to help his side Real Madrid CF edge past their opponent 3-2 at home. Scoring a double in La Liga 2024-25 match, Mbappe has now netted 33 goals for the club this season, the most for any player in their debut season for Real Madrid. Mbappe has matched club legend Cristiano Ronaldo's record. On being asked about the record a humble Mbappe said, “I'm very happy to equal his goals in the first season, we know what he represents for all of us". The forward also revealed that he speaks with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo frequently, and CR7 gives him "a lot of advice”. Real Madrid 3-2 Leganes, La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe Scores Braces, Jude Bellingham Finds Net To Keep Los Blancos in Title Race After Narrow Win Over Los Pepineros.

Kylian Mbappe on Cristiano Ronaldo:

🤍✨ Kylian Mbappé: “Me and Cristiano Ronaldo speak frequently. He gives me a lot of advice”. “I'm very happy to equal his goals in the first season, we know what he represents for all of us… but the really important thing is to WIN trophies with Real Madrid”. pic.twitter.com/GZaliJE48E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 29, 2025

