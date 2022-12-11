England's search for second World Cup trophy continues as their journey ends in the FIFA World Cup 2022 with defeat against France in the quarterfinals Both sides played attacking football from the start, looking for early lead although France was the first one to get ti through a tremendous strike of Aurelien Tchouameni in the 17th minute. England tried to equalise by creating chances through Nukayo aka and Harry Kane but they had to wait till the 54th minute when Harry Kane equalised from a penalty. England was the one who kept pressure on France at this face but Olivier Giroud changed things quickly by restoring the lead of France. England got a penalty immediately after but this time Harry Kane failed to convert it. France didn't make any mistake after that and sealed their spot in the semifinals. Harry Kane Becomes Joint Top Scorer For England With Wayne Rooney, Achieves Feat Against France in FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal

France vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 Result Details

France overcome England to secure place in the Semi-finals!@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 10, 2022

