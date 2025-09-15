Eric Abidal has refuted rumours of his death with an official statement on Instagram. Social media was abuzz with rumours claiming that the ex-France National Football Team and Barcelona defender had passed away. The former football player was also sent several messages by fans expressing concern over the news and now, he has shared a reaction to these viral claims of his death. Turns out, it was another death hoax. In an Instagram story, Eric Abidal wrote. "Some rumors should never exist. I'm here, with my family, and well. Respect is key. Just to clarify- I'm fine, alive and healthy. Thank you for your support. Let's focus on what really matters. Thank you for your messages of concern. Eric Abidal celebrated his 46th birthday on September 11. Eric Abidal had undergone a liver transplant in 2012 after being diagnosed with a tumour. Arda Guler Pushes Lamine Yamal, Real Madrid Youngster Engages in Argument With Barcelona Counterpart During Turkey vs Spain FIFA WC 2026 European Qualifiers (Watch Videos).

Eric Abidal Refutes Death Rumours With Instagram Story

Eric Abidal's Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram @abi22ericabidal)

