After winning five straight league matches, Real Madrid suffered their first defeat in La Liga 2024-25 against Espanyol and dropped points after one month. The La Liga table-toppers first lost Antonio Rudiger to injury, and then Vinicius Junior's goal was deemed illegal, leaving the game goalless at halftime. The second half also seemed to end without a score, but Romero found the back of the net in the 85th minute and handed Espanyol a 1-0 lead, which the 17-placed side maintained until the whistle. Barcelona Scores Four Goals in Opening 24 Minutes and Overwhelms Valencia 7–1 in La Liga 2024–25.

Espanyol 1–0 Real Madrid La Liga 2024–25

FINAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL QUINA VICTORIA!!!!! MARE MEVAAAAAAA T’ESTIMO, ESPANYOOOOOOL 💙🤍💙🤍💙🤍💙🤍💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/8tYBWPOqzQ — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) February 1, 2025

