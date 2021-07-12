England midfielder Jack Grealish responded to criticism of senior England players over England's penalty shootout against Italy on Monday. Gareth Southgate opted to choose young players like Bukayo Saka take the penalty ahead of senior players like Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish.

Check his tweet here:

I said I wanted to take one!!!! The gaffer has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight! But I won’t have people say that I didn’t want to take a peno when I said I will… https://t.co/3mBpKyMoUV — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) July 12, 2021

