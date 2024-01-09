Manchester United in their away game in the third round of the FA Cup defeated Wigan Athletic by a scoreline of 2-0. The Red Devils looked very comfortable and dominant during the game with them having most of the possession and with a good chain of passes. The Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute of the game when he scored a screamer outside the box. The second goal of the game was scored by Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as he scored a penalty in the 74th minute to give Red Devils a two-goal cushion. FA Cup 2023–24: Luis Diaz Strikes As Liverpool Secure 2–0 Victory Over Arsenal (Goals Video Highlights)

