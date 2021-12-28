Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team's next week fixture against Mallorca, adding further to their injury woes. The club announced that the left-back will be in isolation.

LATEST NEWS | @JordiAlba has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be taking part in today's training session. The player is in good health and is in isolation at his home. The Club has informed the relevant authorities. pic.twitter.com/Qn5frbUwrM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 28, 2021

