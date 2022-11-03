FC Goa clinched a dominant 3-0 win at home over Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League 2022-23 on Thursday, November 3. Goals from Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Wail Sadaoui and Brison Fernandes were enough for Carlos Pena and co to bag a win. With this victory, they moved to the second spot on the ISL 2022-23 points table.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Result:

