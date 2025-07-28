Flamengo hosted Atletico Mineiro in the ongoing Brazilian Serie A 2025, which also saw the homeside unveil their new signing of the season in Saul and Emerson Royal. As expected, the contest was a hot contest, with both teams notching up yellow cards in the first half, which continued in the second as the search for the opening goal continued from Flamengo and Atletico Mineiro. It was late in the 75th minute that defender Leo Ortiz broke the deadlock and scored the only and decisive goal of the match for Mengao, which helped CR Flamengo earn three points and reclaim their spot at the top of the league table. Flamengo are leading the Brazilian Serie A 2025 ahead of Cruzeiro and Palmeiras. Palmeiras 1-0 Gremio, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Facundo Torres Finds Net As Verdao Notch Up 300th League Win At Home.

A HUGE THREE POINTS TO BRING US BACK TO THE TOP OF THE TABLE! ✅ pic.twitter.com/7ClFIsWOgB — Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) July 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)